State funeral for former President Fidel Ramos

MULTIMEDIA

Remains of former President Fidel Ramos brought to Libingan ng mga Bayani

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Pallbearers carry the cremated remains of former President Fidel V. Ramos, followed by former First Lady Amelita Ramos (in purple), before leaving the Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig City on Tuesday. Inurnment will follow at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.