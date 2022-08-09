State funeral for former President Fidel Ramos

MULTIMEDIA
Remains of former President Fidel Ramos brought to Libingan ng mga Bayani
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 09 2022 11:06 AM | Updated as of Aug 09 2022 11:43 AM
Pallbearers carry the cremated remains of former President Fidel V. Ramos, followed by former First Lady Amelita Ramos (in purple), before leaving the Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig City on Tuesday. Inurnment will follow at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.
