New UST symbols unveiled

New UST symbols in campus unveiled
Posted at Aug 09 2022 08:34 PM
The University of Sto. Tomas cheerdance squad lead the unboxing of the new UST block letter and tiger statue on Tuesday at the España campus in Manila, signifying the start of school year 2022-2023. The unveiling was part of the Thomasian Walk, a traditional rite of passage for Thomasian freshmen.
