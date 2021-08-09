MULTIMEDIA

Waiting for vaccination

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

People patiently wait under the sun to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at The Tent vaccination site located at C5 extension in Barangay Pulang Lupa Uno in Las Piñas City on Monday. Residents are reminded that no walk-ins will be entertained and that those scheduled for vaccination must line up at the vaccination sites at 6am in adherence to the MMDA imposed curfew hours from 8pm to 4AM while the National Capital Region remains under enhanced community quarantine.