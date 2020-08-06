Home > News MULTIMEDIA Do you have a mask on? ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 06 2020 12:35 PM | Updated as of Aug 06 2020 12:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Manila COVID-19 safety marshals check on residents at Barangay 310, Zone 31 in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Thursday. The barangay personnel arrested residents who were caught not wearing face masks outside their residences as mandated by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease. Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus face mask personal protective equipment Manila COVID-19 safety marshals Barangay 310 Zone 31 Sta. Cruz Manila modified enhanced community quarantine multimedia multimedia photo