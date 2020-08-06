Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Do you have a mask on?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 06 2020 12:35 PM | Updated as of Aug 06 2020 12:37 PM

Do you have a mask on?

Manila COVID-19 safety marshals check on residents at Barangay 310, Zone 31 in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Thursday. The barangay personnel arrested residents who were caught not wearing face masks outside their residences as mandated by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease.

Read More:  COVID-19   coronavirus   face mask   personal protective equipment   Manila COVID-19 safety marshals   Barangay 310   Zone 31   Sta. Cruz   Manila   modified enhanced community quarantine   multimedia   multimedia photo  