Buying produce at Kadiwa store

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 05 2022 11:31 AM

Kadiwa store in Marikina

Consumers buy lower priced vegetables at a Kadiwa Store in Barangay Marikina Heights on Friday. The project, which started under former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr., is being revived by the Department of Agriculture to provide more affordable prices and linkages between buyers and farmers. 

