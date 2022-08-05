Kadiwa store in Marikina

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Buying produce at Kadiwa store George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 05 2022 11:31 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Consumers buy lower priced vegetables at a Kadiwa Store in Barangay Marikina Heights on Friday. The project, which started under former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr., is being revived by the Department of Agriculture to provide more affordable prices and linkages between buyers and farmers. Read More: Kadiwa vegetables meat Barangay Marikina Heights Department of Agriculture /overseas/08/05/22/china-to-hold-fresh-drills-around-taiwan-despite-us-condemnation/news/08/05/22/ph-must-consider-rotc-return-amid-china-taiwan-row-expert/overseas/08/05/22/panic-but-no-victims-after-shots-fired-at-largest-us-mall/business/08/05/22/twitter-says-musk-making-up-excuses-to-breach-deal/business/08/05/22/twitter-says-musk-making-up-excuses-to-breach-deal