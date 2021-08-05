x

Las Pinas residents rush to get vaccinated vs COVID-19

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 05 2021 02:45 PM | Updated as of Aug 05 2021 03:42 PM

People crowd outside a COVID-19 vaccination site in Pulang Lupa Uno, C5 extension Road, Las Piñas City in this photo taken around 8am on Thursday. Hundreds of people lined up for a chance to get vaccinated, a day before the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine in the National Capital Region due to the resurgence of COVID-19. 
 

