Sleeping outdoors after Abra earthquake

Residents spend night outside homes after powerful quake in Abra
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 28 2022 12:16 PM

Residents stay at a makeshift shelter after spending the night outside their home in Bangued, Abra Thursday. Residents were advised to stay outside their homes due to aftershocks following a 7.0 magnitude earthquake on July 27.

Aftershocks may cause further damage in quake-hit areas: Phivolcs