Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Residents spend night outside homes after powerful quake in Abra

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 28 2022 12:16 PM

Sleeping outdoors after Abra earthquake

Residents stay at a makeshift shelter after spending the night outside their home in Bangued, Abra Thursday. Residents were advised to stay outside their homes due to aftershocks following a 7.0 magnitude earthquake on July 27. 

Read More:  Bangued. Abra   earthquake   free drinking water   water supply  