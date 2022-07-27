Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Powerful quake damages building in Abra

Photo courtesy of the Office of Abra Rep. Ching Bernos

Posted at Jul 27 2022 10:14 AM

Powerful quake damages building in Abra

Motorists drive past a damaged building after a powerful earthquake hit Abra Wednesday morning. The earthquake jolted the town of Lagangilang in Abra and was felt in different parts of Luzon. 

Read More:  earthquake   Abra   earthquake   Cordillera Administrative Region   disasters  