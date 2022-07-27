Home > News MULTIMEDIA Powerful quake damages building in Abra Photo courtesy of the Office of Abra Rep. Ching Bernos Posted at Jul 27 2022 10:14 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Motorists drive past a damaged building after a powerful earthquake hit Abra Wednesday morning. The earthquake jolted the town of Lagangilang in Abra and was felt in different parts of Luzon. Read More: earthquake Abra earthquake Cordillera Administrative Region disasters /business/07/27/22/train-lines-suspended-following-m73-quake/video/news/07/27/22/akala-ko-matutumba-bahay-namin-congressman-describes-earthquakes-power-in-ilocos-sur/sports/07/27/22/psl-u21-occci-ormoc-notches-first-visayas-leg-victory/news/07/27/22/pagasa-monitoring-3-weather-systems/business/07/27/22/shopify-cuts-staff-as-tech-firms-tighten-belts