Typhoon rescue operation in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte

Typhoon Egay rescue operation in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte

Philippine Coast Guard/ EPA-EFE

Coastguard personnel conduct a rescue mission in the flood-hit town of Bacarra, Ilocos Norte province on Wednesday, in this handout photo made available by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG). According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), one person died while two others were injured as super typhoon Egay dumped rains in parts of the country. Around 44,356 families or 180,439 individuals were displaced in different provinces.