SONA protest along Commonwealth

MULTIMEDIA Rights groups hold protest hours before Marcos' SONA George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 25 2022 03:15 PM Protesters march along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Monday, hours before the scheduled first State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the House of Representatives. The Philippine National Police gave the protesters until noontime to complete their program in designated "freedom parks."