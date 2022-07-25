Migs Zubiri voted Senate President

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Zubiri elected Senate President Angie de Silva, Senate Pool Posted at Jul 25 2022 03:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Senator Migs Zubiri takes his oath as the new Senate President for the 19th Congress at the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay City on Monday. Nineteen out of 24 members of the Senate voted in favor of Zubiri, while Sen. Loren Legarda assumed as the Senate President Pro Tempore. 'Consensus builder' Zubiri elected as Senate President Read More: Senate of the Philippines Migs Zubiri 19th Congress Senate Zubiri Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri Congress /news/07/25/22/manila-police-district-mahigpit-ang-ipinapatupad-na-seguridad/entertainment/07/25/22/pagbabalik-ng-ms-qa-sa-showtime-napuno-nang-katatawanan/overseas/07/25/22/myanmar-junta-executes-2-pro-democracy-rivals/overseas/07/25/22/12-countries-to-join-indonesia-us-joint-military-drill/overseas/07/25/22/japan-court-fines-man-for-putting-2-month-old-son-in-freezer