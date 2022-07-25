Migs Zubiri voted Senate President

MULTIMEDIA

Zubiri elected Senate President

Angie de Silva, Senate Pool

Senator Migs Zubiri takes his oath as the new Senate President for the 19th Congress at the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay City on Monday. Nineteen out of 24 members of the Senate voted in favor of Zubiri, while Sen. Loren Legarda assumed as the Senate President Pro Tempore.