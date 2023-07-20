MULTIMEDIA

Getting the Senate hall ready for the Second Regular Session

Bibo Nueva España, Senate PRIB handout

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Workers prepare the Senate’s plenary session hall on Thursday, days before the opening of the 2nd Regular Session of the 19th Congress. On Monday morning, senators will hold the first session of the new legislative year and will convene at the Batasang Pambansa to hear President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address.