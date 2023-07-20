Home > News MULTIMEDIA Getting the Senate hall ready for the Second Regular Session Bibo Nueva España, Senate PRIB handout Posted at Jul 20 2023 11:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Workers prepare the Senate’s plenary session hall on Thursday, days before the opening of the 2nd Regular Session of the 19th Congress. On Monday morning, senators will hold the first session of the new legislative year and will convene at the Batasang Pambansa to hear President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address. Read More: senate SONA 2023 Second Regular Session of the 19th Congress Senate plenary hall /video/business/07/20/23/philippine-shares-outperform-asian-peers/video/news/07/20/23/military-welcomes-brawners-appointment-as-afp-chief/video/news/07/20/23/police-brace-for-sona-protests/video/news/07/20/23/families-of-drug-war-victims-vow-to-cooperate-with-icc-probe/video/news/07/20/23/defense-chief-seeks-to-know-details-of-duterte-xi-meeting