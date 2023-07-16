Roro vessel encounters problem in Romblon

MULTIMEDIA

Passenger ship runs aground off the waters of Banton, Romblon

Photo courtesy of Coast Guard Station Romblon

MV Maria Helena of Montenegro Shipping Lines ran aground around 100 meters from the shoreline of Barangay Nasunugan in Banton, Romblon, as seen in this photo released Sunday. A total of 93 passengers and 36 crew were rescued after the PCG received report at 2:12 a.m that the vessel carrying 16 rolling cargoes including motorcycles already ran aground.