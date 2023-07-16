Roro vessel encounters problem in Romblon

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Passenger ship runs aground off the waters of Banton, Romblon Photo courtesy of Coast Guard Station Romblon Posted at Jul 16 2023 04:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber MV Maria Helena of Montenegro Shipping Lines ran aground around 100 meters from the shoreline of Barangay Nasunugan in Banton, Romblon, as seen in this photo released Sunday. A total of 93 passengers and 36 crew were rescued after the PCG received report at 2:12 a.m that the vessel carrying 16 rolling cargoes including motorcycles already ran aground. Pampasaherong barko tumagilid, sumadsad sa Romblon Read More: MV Maria Helena Montenegro Shipping Lines Barangay Nasunugan Banton Romblon maritime accident Banton Romblon Nasunugan Banton Romblon coast guard Philippine Coast Guard /sports/07/16/23/gilas-youth-bound-for-fiba-womens-u16-finals/spotlight/07/16/23/airlines-grapple-with-rise-in-unruly-passengers/entertainment/07/16/23/julie-anne-san-jose-to-grace-its-showtime-stage/overseas/07/16/23/us-envoy-kerry-heads-to-china-to-restart-climate-talks/business/07/16/23/water-interruption-sa-ilang-lugar-sa-ncr-suspendido