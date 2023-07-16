Home > News MULTIMEDIA Heavy rains bring flooding in Valenzuela Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 16 2023 05:58 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents traverse shin to knee-deep floods after a rainfall brought by the southwest monsoon in Barangay Malanday, Valenzuela City on Sunday. Heavy rainfall is forecasted in parts of Luzon until Monday as tropical storm Dodong leaves the Philippine Area of Responsibility according to PAGASA. Read More: southwest monsoon heavy flooding Barangay Malanday Valenzuela City /news/07/16/23/pagasa-expect-thunderstorms-in-coming-days/news/07/16/23/thailand-bound-filipina-trafficking-victim-rescued-bi/life/07/16/23/personal-affirmation-the-significance-of-your-first-paycheck/news/07/16/23/reg-8-top-cop-says-wont-tolerate-misconduct-in-ranks/entertainment/07/16/23/watch-andi-eigenmann-shows-off-surfing-skills-with-fianc