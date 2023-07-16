MULTIMEDIA

Heavy rains bring flooding in Valenzuela

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Residents traverse shin to knee-deep floods after a rainfall brought by the southwest monsoon in Barangay Malanday, Valenzuela City on Sunday. Heavy rainfall is forecasted in parts of Luzon until Monday as tropical storm Dodong leaves the Philippine Area of Responsibility according to PAGASA.