Philippine and US Marines join MASA exercise

Jumping from choppers in MASA exercise

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Filipino soldiers jump from a USA UH-1Y helicopter during a helocast and maritime patrol exercise as part of the semi-annual Marine Aviation Support Activity (MASA) in Ternate, Cavite on Friday. The MASA exercise aims to strengthen regional partnerships and foster military cooperation between the Philippines and United States and promote stability in the Indo-Pacific region.