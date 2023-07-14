Philippine and US Marines join MASA exercise

Home  >  News

Jumping from choppers in MASA exercise

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 14 2023 05:39 PM | Updated as of Jul 14 2023 06:16 PM

Filipino soldiers jump from a USA UH-1Y helicopter during a helocast and maritime patrol exercise as part of the semi-annual Marine Aviation Support Activity (MASA) in Ternate, Cavite on Friday. The MASA exercise aims to strengthen regional partnerships and foster military cooperation between the Philippines and United States and promote stability in the Indo-Pacific region. 

