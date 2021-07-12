MULTIMEDIA

'West Philippine Sea is ours!'

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Members of different progressive groups led by Akbayan Partylist hold a rally in front of the Chinese Consulate in Makati on Monday, to mark the 5th year of the country’s historic victory at the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in favor of Philippines’ claim on the West Philippine Sea. The group criticized President Duterte for his alleged inaction to uphold the Hague ruling and urged the government to modernize and empower the Philippine Navy and Philippine Coast Guard to protect the West Philippine Sea.