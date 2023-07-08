Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

MRT-7 work continues

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 08 2023 07:05 PM

MRT-7 work continues

Traffic builds up as engineers and laborers continue working on the Metro Rail Transit 7 project along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Saturday, after a brief respite from the heat due to the sudden downpour in parts of the city. The country has recorded the highest in temperature index in the last three days.

Read More:  rain   heat   weather   MRT-7   traffic  