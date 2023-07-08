MULTIMEDIA
MRT-7 work continues
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 08 2023 07:05 PM
Traffic builds up as engineers and laborers continue working on the Metro Rail Transit 7 project along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Saturday, after a brief respite from the heat due to the sudden downpour in parts of the city. The country has recorded the highest in temperature index in the last three days.
