PNP holds jobs fair

Entertaining job hunters

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Police officers dance to entertain employment-seekers at a jobs fair organized by the Philippine National Police as part of its community relations month in Farmer’s Market in Cubao, Quezon City on Friday. According to the Philippine Statistics Authority on Thursday, the country’s unemployment rate in May climbed to 6 percent from April’s 5.7 percent, translating to 2.93 million people jobless.