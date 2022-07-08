Commuters line up to ride the EDSA Bus Carousel at the Roosevelt station in Quezon City on July 1, 2022. While the EDSA bus carousel remains free of charge until July, the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) libreng sakay for the MRT-3 ends today after servicing commuters since March 28. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Labor and Employment aims to revisit the Labor Code and is crafting its plans for the duration of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos' term, its chief said Friday.

There are "piecemeal amendments" in the Labor Code that do not match other provisions, according to Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma.

"'Di pwede na iba ang sinasabi dito (These cannot state different things)…that can be a source of friction between labor and management," he told ANC's Headstart.

"The other one which can be immediate is we are now reviewing issuances na…nagreresult ng confusion (are issuances that result in confusion) and we’ll try to simplify this for the benefit especially of our ordinary workers."

The DOLE is also "in the process of crafting a labor and employment" for the duration of Marcos' term, Laguesma said.

"There will be deliverables also but we have not fixed this. The labor and employment plan will have to be subject to consultations, dialogues with the affected sectors, labor and employer and other sectors who ight be interested," he said.

"Part of that will be engaging international organization like the International Labor Organization."

Fresh graduates had raised the country's unemployment rate to 6 percent in June, Laguesma said.

"Itong mga fresh grads kasama dyan, naghahanap ng trabaho, di kaagad nakakita ng trabaho," he said.

Underemployment at 14.5 percent is among the "serious concerns" of the agency, Laguesma added.

"You mentioned restrictions, medyo bumabalik na naman tayo, sana wag na, dahil tumataas na naman ang new cases. That is why we continue on repeating while we’re relaxing restrictions, we should continue to observe strict health protocols," he said.

(You mentioned restrictions, our COVID cases are again rising.)

"A single or even a few infections in the company doing face-to-face work can mean possible closure of the company in the meantime."

Laguesma added that he believes in the value of getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

"At the end of the day by and large I support na dapat mabakunahan po (workers to get vaccinated)," he said.

Laguesma, meantime, said that "all factors must be taken" in providing minimum wage.