PNR suspends trips with construction of the North-South Commuter Railway

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 03 2023 04:08 PM

PNR suspends trips from Calamba to Alabang

Children run past trains parked at the Philippine National Railway-Calamba station on Monday, a day after the suspension of trips from Calamba to Alabang. PNR began the gradual closure of routes of the PNR commuter line to give way to the construction of the North-South Commuter Railway. 

