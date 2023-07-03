PNR suspends trips from Calamba to Alabang

Home > News MULTIMEDIA PNR suspends trips with construction of the North-South Commuter Railway Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 03 2023 04:08 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Children run past trains parked at the Philippine National Railway-Calamba station on Monday, a day after the suspension of trips from Calamba to Alabang. PNR began the gradual closure of routes of the PNR commuter line to give way to the construction of the North-South Commuter Railway. Read More: Philippine National railway PNR Calamba station North-South Commuter Railway transportation /entertainment/07/03/23/vice-ganda-turns-emotional-over-engagement-story-with-ion-perez/sports/07/03/23/gilas-women-have-high-hopes-for-ph-womens-hoops/sports/07/03/23/fiba-dwight-ramos-opens-up-on-23-for-23-gilas-call-up/life/07/03/23/ascott-to-bring-more-fun-in-malate-with-lyf-the-suites/spotlight/07/03/23/fact-check-hindi-totoong-milyon-milyong-tao-ang-lumikas-dahil-sa-pagputok-ng-bulkang-mayon