MULTIMEDIA

Parodying the 'Love the Philippines' slogan

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Hundreds of protesters from Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) march to Mendiola Bridge in Manila on Friday to mark the first year in office of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Carrying several banners parodying the new tourism slogan "Love the Philippines," the protesters blamed the Marcos administration for the economic uncertainty for failing to address the high cost of living and the demand of workers to increase the minimum wage.