Home > News MULTIMEDIA Parodying the 'Love the Philippines' slogan Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 30 2023 01:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Hundreds of protesters from Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) march to Mendiola Bridge in Manila on Friday to mark the first year in office of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Carrying several banners parodying the new tourism slogan "Love the Philippines," the protesters blamed the Marcos administration for the economic uncertainty for failing to address the high cost of living and the demand of workers to increase the minimum wage. Read More: Marcos Marcos One Year anniversary protest Love the Philippines /entertainment/06/30/23/look-smokey-manalotos-baby-boy-gets-baptized/overseas/06/30/23/cambodian-pm-threatens-to-block-facebook-access/entertainment/06/30/23/jay-r-kyla-to-reunite-for-back-in-time-concert/life/06/30/23/riot-games-to-launch-soul-fighter-on-july-20/business/06/30/23/group-gives-marcos-score-of-710-as-agri-chief