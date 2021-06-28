Home > News MULTIMEDIA Trash trap ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 28 2021 12:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Personnel from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) install trash trap at one of the tributaries of Estero Tripa de Gallina near Tramo Bridge along Aurora Ave., Barangay 156, Pasay City on Monday. The trap would help mitigate damage to the pumping stations caused by garbage. DENR: PH generated 362,000 metric tons of waste in 2020, 4x higher vs 2019 Read More: MMDA Metro Manila Development Authority Tripa de Gallina Pasay City pumping stations environment trash pollution /news/06/28/21/pnp-eleazar-nonpartisan-2022-polls/news/06/28/21/inoculation-protocol-probed-after-staff-fails-to-push-contents-of-syringe-with-covid-19-vaccine/business/06/28/21/shut-off-from-the-world-australia-fosters-red-hot-growth-at-home/life/06/28/21/filipino-youth-orchestra-strikes-gold-anew-in-vienna-music-fest/entertainment/06/28/21/nadine-lustre-considers-james-reid-her-great-love