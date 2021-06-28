Home  >  News

Personnel from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) install trash trap at one of the tributaries of Estero Tripa de Gallina near Tramo Bridge along Aurora Ave., Barangay 156, Pasay City on Monday. The trap would help mitigate damage to the pumping stations caused by garbage.

