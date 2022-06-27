Home  >  News

PNPA cadets rehearse for Marcos inauguration

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 27 2022 01:32 PM

Rehearsing for Marcos inauguration

Cadets of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) rehearse for a civic and military parade in front of the National Museum in Manila, Monday, as part of the preparations for the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. He will take his oath as the 17th president of the Philippines on June 30 noontime.

