Rehearsing for Marcos inauguration

PNPA cadets rehearse for Marcos inauguration

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Cadets of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) rehearse for a civic and military parade in front of the National Museum in Manila, Monday, as part of the preparations for the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. He will take his oath as the 17th president of the Philippines on June 30 noontime.