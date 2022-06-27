Rehearsing for Marcos inauguration

Home > News MULTIMEDIA PNPA cadets rehearse for Marcos inauguration Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 27 2022 01:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Cadets of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) rehearse for a civic and military parade in front of the National Museum in Manila, Monday, as part of the preparations for the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. He will take his oath as the 17th president of the Philippines on June 30 noontime. Read More: Marcos inauguration Marcos inaugural Cadet Corps Philippine National Police Academy CCPNPA rehearsal /news/06/27/22/no-effort-from-ph-govt-on-serious-drug-war-probe-expert/sports/06/27/22/tennis-djokovic-brings-curtain-up-on-wimbledon/life/06/27/22/ph-bet-arrives-in-poland-for-miss-supranational-2022/news/06/27/22/inaugural-address-of-president-emilio-aguinaldo-january-23-1899/spotlight/06/27/22/fear-defiance-for-families-of-philippine-drug-war-dead