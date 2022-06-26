Spiny devil fish spotted beside disposable mask

MULTIMEDIA

Spiny devil fish spotted beside disposable facemask

Photo courtesy of Danny Ocampo

A well-camouflaged Spiny devilfish, scientific name Inimicus didactylus (bottom left) was spotted by divemaster trainee John Kenneth Gines beside a disposable facemask during a dive in Janao Bay, Mabini, Batangas on Sunday. Marine conservation advocates encourage the public to opt for reusable face masks as protection against COVID-19 as the improper disposal of single-use facemasks and other PPEs add up to the already mounting plastic debris found underwater.