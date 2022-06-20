MULTIMEDIA

Saudia airplane gets stuck at NAIA taxiway

Raoul Esperas, ABS-CBN News

A Boeing 777 Saudia airplane gets stuck at the taxiway of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport after veering to the grassy portion of the taxiway on Monday after landing. The incident happened after Saudia flight SV862 with 388 passengers arrived at 1:47 p.m. The airport remained open and all passengers disembarked safely while airport maintenance worked on the recovery.

