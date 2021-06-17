Home  >  News

A 'shot in the arm' for seafarers

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 17 2021 03:29 PM

A man gets inoculated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Palacio de Maynila in Manila on Thursday during a ceremonial launch of the program for seafarers. The city government allocated around 1,200 doses of the US-made vaccine from the COVAX facility for the vaccination of seafarers. 

