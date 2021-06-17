Home > News MULTIMEDIA A 'shot in the arm' for seafarers George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 17 2021 03:29 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A man gets inoculated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Palacio de Maynila in Manila on Thursday during a ceremonial launch of the program for seafarers. The city government allocated around 1,200 doses of the US-made vaccine from the COVAX facility for the vaccination of seafarers. Read More: coronavirus COVID19 OFWs seafarers vaccination COVID vaccination Philippines vaccine Manila multimedia multimedia photos /video/news/06/17/21/harry-roque-lie-covid-vaccine-rufus-rodriguez/news/06/17/21/philippines-covid19-cases-update-june172021/news/06/17/21/philippines-covid-mask-vaccine-christmas/sports/06/17/21/football-former-everton-star-li-tie-has-china-dreaming-of-world-cup-again/life/06/17/21/fathers-day-2021-coffee-flavored-desserts-and-other-sweet-treats-for-dad