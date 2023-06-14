Home > News MULTIMEDIA World Blood Donor Day at Philippine Red Cross Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 14 2023 02:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Philippine Army donate blood at the Philippine Red Cross head office in Mandaluyong City on World Blood Donor Day. Designated as an annual event by the World Health Assembly in 2005, World Blood Donor Day highlights the importance of donating blood or plasma to create a safe and sustainable supply of blood and blood products for transfusion dependent patients. Read More: World Blood Donor Day 2023 Philippine Army Philippines Red Cross blood drive Philippine Army /video/business/06/14/23/good-rules-wont-fix-flaws-of-maharlika-econ-prof/business/06/14/23/fed-seen-skipping-hike-in-june-but-may-increase-later/news/06/14/23/kerwin-espinosa-granted-bail-faces-2-other-non-bailable-cases/sports/06/14/23/asian-games-defy-difficulties-to-enter-home-straight/news/06/14/23/ilang-opisyal-ng-gobyerno-binisita-ang-taal-volcano-island