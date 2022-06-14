MULTIMEDIA

'Save us from soaring oil prices'

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Multi-sectoral groups call for the scrapping of the oil deregulation law as they hold a die-in protest against the recent oil price increases in Quezon City on Tuesday. Oil firms increased prices up to P4.30 per liter for diesel and P2.15 per liter for gasoline amid rising fuel prices due to the European Union's partial ban of imports from Russia and the easing of restrictions in China.