MULTIMEDIA

Farmers, rights groups call for genuine land reform

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A famer joins a protest march from the Department of Agriculture in Quezon city to the Mendiola Peace Arch in Manila on Friday. Dubbed as 'Martsa ng Magbubukid para sa Lupa, Kapayapaan at Hustisya’ (Peasant’s March for land, peace and justice), farmers and rights advocates called for the implementation of genuine land reform to address peasant landlessness and help strengthen domestic agriculture and its related economy.