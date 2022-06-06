MULTIMEDIA

BBM supporters reject Ople as migrant workers secretary

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Vloggers take videos of supporters of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as they hold a protest in front of the BBM campaign headquarters in Mandaluyong City on Monday. The group urged Marcos to appoint Presidential Adviser on Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) Concerns Secretary Abdullah Mama-o instead of the newly appointed Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Susan ‘Toots’ Ople.