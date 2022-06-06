Home > News MULTIMEDIA BBM supporters reject Ople as migrant workers secretary Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 06 2022 03:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Vloggers take videos of supporters of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as they hold a protest in front of the BBM campaign headquarters in Mandaluyong City on Monday. The group urged Marcos to appoint Presidential Adviser on Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) Concerns Secretary Abdullah Mama-o instead of the newly appointed Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Susan ‘Toots’ Ople. Read More: Ferdinand Marcos Jr BBM headquarters BBM supporters OFW Department of Migrant Workers Susan Ople /news/06/06/22/in-pictures-runup-to-the-queens-platinum-jubilee-pageant/sports/06/06/22/italian-embassy-to-bring-inter-milan-to-ph/news/06/06/22/outgoing-senators-start-emptying-offices/overseas/06/06/22/indonesia-ferry-sinking-death-toll-rises-to-19/overseas/06/06/22/china-warns-australia-after-jet-interception