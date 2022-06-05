Home > News MULTIMEDIA Restoration of Capilla de San Pancracio in La Loma Cemetery ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 05 2022 06:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Visitors walk past the Capilla de San Pancracio, also known as the La Loma Chapel or “Lumang Simbahan”, inside the La Loma Cemetery in Caloocan City on Sunday. The restoration of the old chapel’s main facade, was recently completed as part of the first phase the La Loma Chapel conservation project, which began in June 2021 through the Escuela Taller de Filipinas in partnership with the Diocese of Kalookan. LOOK! Restored La Loma chapel facade almost ready for its close up Read More: Capilla de San Pancracio La Loma Chapel “Lumang Simbahan” La Loma Cemetery Caloocan Diocese of Caloocan Escuela Taller de Filipinas /sports/06/05/22/nadal-wins-14th-french-open-and-record-extending-22nd-grand-slam-title/overseas/06/05/22/who-780-monkeypox-outbreak-cases/sports/06/05/22/castro-fuels-tnt-to-opening-day-win-against-magnolia/news/06/05/22/52-pamilya-inilikas-sa-paanan-ng-bulkang-bulusan/spotlight/06/05/22/libreng-sakay-forever-not-viable-says-commuters-group