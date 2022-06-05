MULTIMEDIA

Restoration of Capilla de San Pancracio in La Loma Cemetery

Visitors walk past the Capilla de San Pancracio, also known as the La Loma Chapel or “Lumang Simbahan”, inside the La Loma Cemetery in Caloocan City on Sunday. The restoration of the old chapel’s main facade, was recently completed as part of the first phase the La Loma Chapel conservation project, which began in June 2021 through the Escuela Taller de Filipinas in partnership with the Diocese of Kalookan.