UP holds first in-person UPCAT since pandemic

Isko and Iska hopefuls take the UPCAT

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Students cheer on “Iskolar ng Bayan” hopefuls gathering outside their designated buildings in UP Diliman for this year’s UP College Admission Test (UPCAT) on Saturday. A total of 104,071 students are set to take the exams, the first in-person college admission test of the university since the COVID-19 pandemic.