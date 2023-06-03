UP holds first in-person UPCAT since pandemic

MULTIMEDIA
Isko and Iska hopefuls take the UPCAT
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 03 2023 02:31 PM
Students cheer on “Iskolar ng Bayan” hopefuls gathering outside their designated buildings in UP Diliman for this year’s UP College Admission Test (UPCAT) on Saturday. A total of 104,071 students are set to take the exams, the first in-person college admission test of the university since the COVID-19 pandemic.
- /life/06/03/23/over-400-cyclists-attend-world-bicycle-day-event-in-pasay
- /sports/06/03/23/malixi-in-joint-16th-at-mizuho-americans-open-ajga-juniors
- /news/06/03/23/p8m-alok-sa-pagbaliktad-ng-mga-akusado-kathang-isip-teves
- /sports/06/03/23/more-tickets-for-fifa-womens-world-cup-to-go-on-sale
- /news/06/03/23/upcat-resumes-after-3-year-pandemic-pause