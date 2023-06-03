Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Isko and Iska hopefuls take the UPCAT

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 03 2023 02:31 PM

UP holds first in-person UPCAT since pandemic

Students cheer on “Iskolar ng Bayan” hopefuls gathering outside their designated buildings in UP Diliman for this year’s UP College Admission Test (UPCAT) on Saturday. A total of 104,071 students are set to take the exams, the first in-person college admission test of the university since the COVID-19 pandemic. 

