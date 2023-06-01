MULTIMEDIA
Fire hits Barangay Pasong Tamo, QC
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 01 2023 02:18 PM
Firefighters put out a blaze at an informal settlement along Makaya Street in Barangay Pasong Tamo, Quezon City on Thursday. The fire started at around 9 a.m. and reached the second alarm before it was put out at 10:30 a.m., according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).
- /life/06/01/23/avon-to-hold-queer-focused-fashion-show
- /business/06/01/23/geomapping-of-agri-lands-eyed-to-boost-yields
- /entertainment/06/01/23/jayda-avanzado-marks-birthday-with-swimsuit-photos
- /news/06/01/23/gatchalian-purpose-of-maharlika-fund-very-clear
- /entertainment/06/01/23/sm-cinemas-to-hold-live-viewing-of-bts-sugas-concert