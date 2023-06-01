MULTIMEDIA

Fire hits Barangay Pasong Tamo, QC

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Firefighters put out a blaze at an informal settlement along Makaya Street in Barangay Pasong Tamo, Quezon City on Thursday. The fire started at around 9 a.m. and reached the second alarm before it was put out at 10:30 a.m., according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).