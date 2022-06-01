MULTIMEDIA

UP students urge Congress: Uphold UP-DND accord

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

UP students call on the incoming 19th Congress to uphold the institutionalization of the UP-DND accord , which recognize the constitutional guarantee of academic freedom, by passing House Bill No. 10171 and Senate Bill No. 2491, during a protest at UP Diliman in Quezon City on Wednesday. The UP Office of the Student Regent and the Defend UP Network raised concern on the recent cases of harassment, red-tagging, and surveillance targeting members of the UP community.