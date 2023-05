MULTIMEDIA

Sudden downpour as Mawar nears

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Pedestrians and motorists navigate through rain and flood after a sudden downpour in Manila on Friday as super typhoon Mawar nears the Philippine area of responsibility. Super typhoon Mawar is forecast to maintain its strength or still gain power, according to PAGASA's 5 p.m. bulletin, possibly placing Batanes and Babuyan Islands under storm wind signal number 3.