A Philippine Navy for their future

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

A naval officer accompanies a young guest after the formal ceremonies marking the 125th founding anniversary of the Philippine Navy at the Navy Headquarters on Roxas Boulevard in Manila on Friday. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the ceremonies and the commissioning of two brand new fast attack interdiction craft-missile (FAIC-M) ships.