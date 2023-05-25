MULTIMEDIA

MMDA prepares for Typhoon Mawar

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and Metro Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council personnel check readiness of rescue equipment such as fiberglass boats, aluminum boats, rubber boats, life vests, and other machinery at the MMDA office in Pasig City in preparation for possible deployment once typhoon Mawar enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility. Mawar is forecast to enter the Philippine area of responsibility by Friday evening or Saturday morning and will be given the local name “Betty.”