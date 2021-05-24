Home > News MULTIMEDIA Safe return to Marawi pushed Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 24 2021 02:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of Sandugo Movement of Moro and Indigenous People's for Self Determination and Moro Christian Alliance stage a protest outside the National Housing Authority headquarters in Quezon City on Monday. The group demanded aid for those affected by the Marawi siege and a safe return to their homes with proper and decent housing conditions four years after the battle which has displaced thousands of residents. Read More: Sandugo Movement of Moro and Indigenous People's for Self Determination Moro Christian Alliance Marawi siege Marawi National Housing Authority multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/05/24/21/watch-bts-debuts-smooth-performance-of-butter-at-billboard-music-awards/business/05/24/21/charlie-bit-my-finger-video-nft-auction-760000/news/05/24/21/mental-hospital-sa-camsur-naka-lockdown-15-pasyente-1-staff-positibo-sa-covid-19/news/05/24/21/doh-nixes-proposal-to-allocate-90-pct-of-phs-covid-19-vaccines-to-ncr-plus/business/05/24/21/foreign-chambers-amendments-public-services-act