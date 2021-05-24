MULTIMEDIA

Safe return to Marawi pushed

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Members of Sandugo Movement of Moro and Indigenous People's for Self Determination and Moro Christian Alliance stage a protest outside the National Housing Authority headquarters in Quezon City on Monday. The group demanded aid for those affected by the Marawi siege and a safe return to their homes with proper and decent housing conditions four years after the battle which has displaced thousands of residents.