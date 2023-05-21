MULTIMEDIA

Marcos leads graduation rites of PMA Class MADASIGON

Rey Baniquet, Philippine News Agency

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. hands over the Presidential Saber to Cadet First Class Warren Leonor for graduating top of the ‘MADASIGON’ (Mandirigmang May Dangal Simbolo ng Galing at Pagbangon) Class of 2023 during the Philippine Military Academy commencement exercise at Fort General Gregorio Del Pilar in Baguio City on Sunday. Marcos, Jr. led the awarding rites to 310 graduating cadets which will be deployed to serve under the three branches of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, 158 of whom are joining the Philippine Army, 77 in the Philippine Navy, and 75 in the Philippine Air Force.