Home > News MULTIMEDIA Fire hits Barangay Old Capitol Site in QC Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 21 2023 09:46 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents check their house after a fire razed a residential area along Dahlia Street in Barangay Old Capitol Site in Quezon City on Sunday at 3:46 p.m. The fire, which reached third alarm, was declared fire under control at 6p.m. Read More: Barangay Old Capitol Site Quezon City Dahlia stree fire /sports/05/21/23/coaches-challenge-among-pbas-proposed-rule-changes/sports/05/21/23/perpetual-la-salle-continue-to-top-groups-in-preseason/sports/05/21/23/el-salvador-soccer-stadium-stampede-kills-12-police/sports/05/21/23/uaap-feu-women-dethrone-la-salle-for-football-crown/news/05/21/23/residential-area-sa-quezon-city-nasunog