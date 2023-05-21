MULTIMEDIA

Fire hits Barangay Old Capitol Site in QC

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Residents check their house after a fire razed a residential area along Dahlia Street in Barangay Old Capitol Site in Quezon City on Sunday at 3:46 p.m. The fire, which reached third alarm, was declared fire under control at 6p.m.