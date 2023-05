MULTIMEDIA

Fire hits Paranaque community

Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Residents shout for help next to burning shanties as a fire engulfs a slum area in Paranaque City on Thursday. Authorities reported scores of fire fighters were injured when a fire truck overturned while responding to the site of the fire and dozens of families were rendered homeless.

Read More: fire firefighter Paranaque