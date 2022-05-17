Home > News MULTIMEDIA Thunderstorm during the evening rush hour George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 17 2022 08:30 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pedestrians use a footbridge to cross EDSA in Pasay City on Tuesday as heavy rain falls during the evening rush hour. State weather bureau PAGASA released an advisory stating that moderate to heavy rain will be experienced particularly in the Northern and Central Luzon caused by the southwesterly wind, which could be an early indication of the start of the rainy season. Read More: rain thunderstorm weather EDSA rush hour commuters public transportation /news/05/17/22/petisyon-sa-sc-para-kanselahin-ang-coc-ni-marcos-jr-medyo-huli-na/video/news/05/17/22/malakas-na-ulan-naranasan-sa-metro-manila/video/entertainment/05/17/22/kdlex-magpapakilig-sa-run-to-me/video/news/05/17/22/ilang-pinoy-sa-australia-nagprotesta-dahil-kay-marcos/sports/05/17/22/sea-games-gilas-gets-2nd-win-in-68-pt-rout-vs-cambodia