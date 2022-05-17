MULTIMEDIA

Thunderstorm during the evening rush hour

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Pedestrians use a footbridge to cross EDSA in Pasay City on Tuesday as heavy rain falls during the evening rush hour. State weather bureau PAGASA released an advisory stating that moderate to heavy rain will be experienced particularly in the Northern and Central Luzon caused by the southwesterly wind, which could be an early indication of the start of the rainy season.