Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine rollout a hit in Parañaque Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 17 2021 09:00 PM Residents of Parañaque queue inside a mall in the city on Monday to receive their first dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Hundreds trooped to the mall as the local government began using the product in its inoculation drive, prompting the National Task Force Against COVID-19 to alert the city government "over the obvious lack of social distancing." 'Enthusiastic' elderlies troop to Parañaque mall as city begins Pfizer vaccination: official