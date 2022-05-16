PMA ‘Bagsik Diwa’ celebrate graduation

MULTIMEDIA

Philippine Military Academy 'Bagsik Diwa' Class of 2022

Rey Baniquet, Presidential Photo

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of the Philippine Military Academy 'Bagsik Diwa' Class of 2022 throw their “shaku" to signify the accomplishment of their cadetship during the commencement exercises at the Fajardo Grandstand, Borromeo Field in Fort Gen. Gregorio H. del Pilar, Baguio City on Sunday. President Rodrigo Duterte, who attended the commencement exercise, presented the Presidential Saber award to Class Valedictorian Cadet 1CL Krystlenn Ivany G. Quemado.