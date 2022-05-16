Home  >  News

Philippine Military Academy 'Bagsik Diwa' Class of 2022

Rey Baniquet, Presidential Photo

Posted at May 16 2022 01:55 PM

PMA ‘Bagsik Diwa’ celebrate graduation

Members of the Philippine Military Academy 'Bagsik Diwa' Class of 2022 throw their “shaku" to signify the accomplishment of their cadetship during the commencement exercises at the Fajardo Grandstand, Borromeo Field in Fort Gen. Gregorio H. del Pilar, Baguio City on Sunday. President Rodrigo Duterte, who attended the commencement exercise, presented the Presidential Saber award to Class Valedictorian Cadet 1CL Krystlenn Ivany G. Quemado.

