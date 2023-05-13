Home  >  News

New Miss Universe PH Michelle Dee

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 14 2023 12:12 AM

Michelle Dee acknowledges the cheers from the crowd as she is crowned Miss Universe-Philippines 2023 during the coronation night in Pasay City on Saturday. Dee will be the next Filipina to wave the country’s flag in this year's Miss Universe edition in El Salvador. 

