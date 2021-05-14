MULTIMEDIA

Smart Araneta Coliseum set to serve as QC mega vaccination site

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Workers set up dividers and chairs at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday, a day before the facility turns into Quezon City’s newest COVID-19 vaccination center. The Quezon City local government is targeting to administer up to 1,500 jabs daily starting May 15 and assures the public of proper ventilation in the building to ensure safety.