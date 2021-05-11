MULTIMEDIA

More dolomite coming for Manila Bay rehab phase 2

More Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Locals sit under the shade at the Manila Baywalk with the fresh dolomite sands dumped along the promenade on Tuesday. The second phase of the Manila Bay Rehabilitation project, with 265-million peso budget, is scheduled to commence this month of May with the approval of plans and Memorandum of Agreement signing with the Department of Public Works and Highways, according to Environment Undersecretary Jonas Leones.