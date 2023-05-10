Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Youth group protests mandatory ROTC

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 10 2023 10:21 PM

Youth group protests mandatory ROTC

Youth advocates picket in front of the Senate in Pasay City on Wednesday calling against the passage of the proposal to revive the mandatory Reserve Officers Training Course (MROTC). Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa recently promised the passage of the proposal by June after discussions of military efforts with the United States to combat growing Chinese presence in Southeast Asia during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s state visit. 

Read More:  Mandatory ROTC   Mandatory Reserve Officer Training Course   MROTC   protest  