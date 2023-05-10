MULTIMEDIA

Youth group protests mandatory ROTC

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Youth advocates picket in front of the Senate in Pasay City on Wednesday calling against the passage of the proposal to revive the mandatory Reserve Officers Training Course (MROTC). Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa recently promised the passage of the proposal by June after discussions of military efforts with the United States to combat growing Chinese presence in Southeast Asia during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s state visit.