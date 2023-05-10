Home  >  News

Top US Army general in Fort Bonifacio for courtesy call

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 10 2023 08:10 PM

Philippine Army commanding general Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. (right) and United States Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville salute during arrival honors at Fort Bonifacio, Taguig city on Wednesday. The United States Army’s top general paid a courtesy visit to his Philippine counterpart and discussed the growing bilateral relations of the the two countries. 

