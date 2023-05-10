Home > News MULTIMEDIA Top US Army general in Fort Bonifacio for courtesy call Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 10 2023 08:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Philippine Army commanding general Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. (right) and United States Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville salute during arrival honors at Fort Bonifacio, Taguig city on Wednesday. The United States Army’s top general paid a courtesy visit to his Philippine counterpart and discussed the growing bilateral relations of the the two countries. US Army chief highlights 'peace through strength' in visit to PH Army HQ Read More: AFP US Army PH-US relations Lt. Ge. Romeo Brawner Gen. James McConville /entertainment/05/10/23/ria-atayde-sumabak-bilang-star-patroller/video/news/05/10/23/ginang-pinatay-sinilid-sa-drum-ng-ka-live-in-sa-cavite/video/news/05/10/23/pension-system-ng-military-uniformed-personnel-pinarerepaso/video/sports/05/10/23/pinoy-fans-todo-suporta-sa-mga-atleta-sa-sea-games/video/news/05/10/23/timor-leste-tinanggihan-ang-asylum-application-ni-arnolfo-teves