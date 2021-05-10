MULTIMEDIA

No swimming allowed in this Gubat

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The gates of Gubat sa Ciudad in Caloocan City remain closed on Monday, after the local government ordered its closure due to operations amid the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine. Outdoor non-contact sports and other forms of exercise such as swimming are only allowed in areas placed under General Community Quarantine or the Modified General Community Quarantine, provided, that the minimum public health standards are observed.